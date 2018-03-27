Brie Walker Leads Cate Girls Lacrosse Past Thacher, 14-5

Prep Roundup

Brie Walker scored six goals, had three assists and won seven draws, leading Cate to a 14-5 girls lacrosse win over Thacher.

"Lacrosse is often a sport of momentum. Winning the draw and causing turnovers can be game changers," Cate coach Renee Mack said. "Today, Brie dominated the center circle with the draw in the second half."

Goalie Liza Borghesani made six saves.

BOYS TENNIS

Cate 15, Villanova 3

Cate won its Tri-Valley League opener, beating Villanova 15-3.

Ethan Ha swept his three sets in singles and the Nos. 1 and 2 doubles teams of seniors Charlie Morris/Carter Melnick and sophomores Devin Pai/Parker May also went 3-0



Cate continues league play on Thursday against Nordhoff.

SOFTBALL

Coastal Christian 9, Bishop Diego 3

Miranda Alvarez went 2 for 3 and Sydney Naour hit a double for the Cardinals in the non-league loss.

Haley Hoidal and Miranda Alvarez combined to allow just two hits. But Bishop was hurt by five errors.

BOYS GOLF

Glendora 437, Bishop Diego 452

Bishop's Matthew Pate shot 72 to earn medalist honors in the 18-hole non-league match at Rancho San Marcos.