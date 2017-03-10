Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:00 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Brief Hearing Held For Husband, Wife Charged In Connection With Fatal Orcutt Shooting

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 10, 2017 | 1:43 p.m.

The husband and wife charged in connection with a fatal shooting behind an Old Town Orcutt bar were ordered to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Jonathan David Highley, 35, and Mayra Perez, 29, made a brief appearance Friday morning in Judge Patricia Kelly's courtroom.

They were arrested March 4 after the early morning shooting behind Elmer’s bar on the 100 block of East Clark Avenue that killed Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria.

Neither defendant entered a plea Friday as the arraignment hearing was continued with the agreement of both defense attorneys and Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson.

Defense attorney David Bixby, who represents Perez, also asked the judge to schedule a hearing where he intends to ask that his client be released on her own recognizance or have her bail reduced.

Highley, who was represented by Mark Owens from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office, is charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting San Juan, plus assault with a firearm involving a woman identified at Jane Doe.

Jonathan Highley
Jonathan Highley

The defendant also faces several special allegations including the use of a firearm and intentional discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.

Perez, who appeared to be crying during Friday’s hearing, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Both remain in Santa Barbara County Jail with bail for Highley set at $2 million while Perez is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. 

The couple has four children who were taken into custody by Child Protective Services, according to authorities.

Mayra Perez
Mayra Perez

A celebration of life for San Juan is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 at Santa Maria Country Club, 505 W. Waller Lane.

The St. Joseph High School graduate was a chemical marketing manager with Crop Production Services in Santa Maria. He and his wife, Sara, have two children.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help San Juan’s family, and donations had exceeded $89,000 seven days after the shooting. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

