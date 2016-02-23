Brief Morning Closures Planned for U.S. Highway 101 Near Gaviota State Beach

Three rolling full closures of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions at Gaviota State Beach will take place Sunday, Feb. 28, and Sunday, March 6, 2016, from 5-9 a.m. Each closure is expected to last approximately 20 minutes.

These closures are necessary to allow Southern California Edison to string new wires over the highway. This utility relocation will precede the U.S. Highway 101 Gaviota Curves Realignment Project expected to begin this spring, weather permitting.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about this roadwork. Motorists can expect delays of approximately 20 minutes.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present to ensure a safe environment for highway workers and the public.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or can visit www.dot.ca.gov.

— Jim Shivers is the District 5 public information officer for Caltrans.