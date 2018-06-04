Bright Ideas to Light Up emPower Earth Day Booth

As part of the county’s sustainability division, emPower Central Coast will participate in the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival April 21-22 at Alameda Park. Staff will give information on creating energy efficient homes, and offer some green giveaways.

Program representatives will be at the emPower Central Coast booth (No. 398) in the Public Square to provide home energy efficiency tips and information on incentives for making home upgrades.

Visitors can share their own conservation thoughts at the Bright Idea for Energy Efficiency board and take part in photo-ops.

While supplies last, emPower will hand out free reusable water bottles, bags and biodegradable bamboo utensil sets to booth visitors.

Visitors may also schedule a free home site visit with an emPower Energy Coach, who can identify common energy efficiency issues including inefficient appliances and poor insulation levels.

emPower can refer homeowners to participating local, qualified contractors and connect them with utility incentives up to $5,500, as well as low-interest, unsecured financing with interest rates that start at 3.9 percent.

“Home energy efficiency goes well beyond flipping off the lights when you leave a room,” said Marisa Hanson, emPower Central Coast program specialist.

“There are ways to really take charge of how your home uses resources, and we want to share how and what programs are available to help. We look forward to talking with and assisting residents who want to learn more about what they can do,” she said.

The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival runs 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 21; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St.

For more information or to schedule a free home assessment with an emPower Energy Coach, visit http://www.empowersbc.org.

— Ashley Watkins for emPower Central Coast.