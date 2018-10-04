Bring Whole Family to See ‘Coco’ at Santa Maria Movies in Park

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure And Youth, Inc. (PLAY) will host a screening of the family movie Coco, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 313 W. Tunnell St.

Coco follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who, despite his family's generations-old ban on music, dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz.

Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

Movies in the Park are free, fun and family friendly. Bring lawn chairs, throw blankets, and snacks to the movie. The movie begins at dusk.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.



— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.