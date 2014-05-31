Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:42 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Bring Your Appetite to Foodbank’s Santa Barbara Fork & Cork Classic on Sunday

By Candice Nyholt for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | May 31, 2014 | 9:25 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County invites the community to attend the inaugural Santa Barbara Fork & Cork Classic from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

“Having been extensively involved in Foodbank tasting events in past years, I am thrilled to carry on the tradition of bringing together such high caliber chefs, wineries and sips and propelling this new chapter forward,” said Mickey Neal, Santa Barbara Fork & Cork Classic event chairman and license department manager at Green Hills Software.



“I thank all of our dedicated committee members, sponsors, food and wine industry experts, volunteers and Foodbank staff who have spent countless hours planning and executing what is sure to be an afternoon of tantalizing faire and a celebration for the senses,” he said. “And what more stunning venue to host the Fork & Cork Classic than the Montecito Country Club, which graciously offered their space for the event. We are incredibly thankful to all our supporters.”

The event will honor executive chef Michael Blackwell of Montecito Country Club; Leslie Mead Renaud, director of winemaking at Foley Estate, Lincourt and Two Sisters; and Clarissa Nagy, winemaker at Riverbench for their leadership in the local food and wine industries. Proceeds from the Santa Barbara Fork & Cork Classic will benefit Foodbank’s more than 300 local nonprofit partners and Foodbank youth programs like Teens Love Cooking (TLC), a seven-week after-school program that provides middle school-age teenagers the opportunity to learn hands-on cooking skills and improve their knowledge of food and nutrition.

Tastes featured at the event include Arlington Tavern, The Blue Owl, Blue Tavern, Blush Restaurant and Bar, Ca’Dario, Casa Blanca, Finch & Fork, Isla Vista Food Co-Op, Jessica Foster Confections, Julienne, The Lark, McConnell's Ice Cream, Montecito Country Club, Savoy Café & Deli, The Secret Ingredient and Via Maestra 42.

Wineries and other sips include Blair Fox, Buttonwood Winery, Carr Winery, Cass Winery, Deep Sea, Dierberg & Star Lane, Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard, Firestone Winery, Foley, Jaffurs, La Fenetre, Lincourt, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Nagy Wines, Qupe, Riverbench Vineyard, Sans Liege Wines, Santa Barbara Winery, William James Cellars, Zaca Mesa, Ascendant Spirits, Cutler's Artisan Spirits, Island Brewing Co. and Surf Brewery.

The Foodbank is thankful for the support of sponsors Ameravant Web Design, Bedford Winery, Bella Vista Designs, The Berryman, Bluestar Parking, Courtland-Dane Management Group, Classic Party Rentals, DCH Lexus, Eric Roland Photography, FastSpring, FirstClick, Flagstone Pantry, Irene Hoffman Design + Advertising, MarBorg, Mentor, Merrill Lynch Private Client Group, Montecito Country Club, Music by Bonnie, Santa Barbara Cigar and Tobacco, Samy’s Camera, The Paper Company, Tonnellerie Boutes & Garonnaise, Village Properties, V3 Corporation and Whole Foods Market.

Pre-sale general admission tickets are $65 or $75 at the door. Pre-sale VIP tickets are $95 or $125 at the door. VIP tickets include admission to the event, a fun-filled swag bag and additional perks. Click here for more information, or to purchase tickets.

— Candice Nyholt of SurfMedia Communications represents Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

 
