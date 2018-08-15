Bring Your Chakra Up on The Roof for CorePower Yoga Fundraiser

CorePower Yoga will hold a Rooftop Yoga event, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the Kimpton Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara, to benefit the Council for Alcohol and Drug Abuse’s (CADA) Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center.

Yoga fans are invited to join CorePower Yoga co-founder Brandon Cox and owner Cara Ferrick for an evening of rooftop yoga, light bites, raffle prizes and community to raise awareness and donations for CADA. Yoga class is 6-7:15 p.m.

The event is inspired by the untimely death of CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice. Tice’s vision was to spread yoga to the masses when he founded CorePower Yoga with Brandon Cox in 2002. Tice battled substance abuse for much of his adult life.

All event proceeds will be given to CADA’s Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center in Santa Barbara. The center is home to the largest local teen substance abuse program in the county, serving some 6,000 teens since it opened in 2001.

With a success rate of more than 80 percent, the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center has become a model for other youth drug and alcohol abuse programs around the country.

For tickets, visit https://nightout.com/events/rooftop-yoga-for-a-cause-presented-by-corepower-yoga/tickets.

— Brandon Cox for CorePower Yoga.