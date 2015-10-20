Bring Your Family and a Costume to the Halloween Edition of SWEATFEST

Fitness

At 10 a.m. on Halloween morning, get ready to SWEAT for a good cause at Elings Park in Santa Barbara. This donation based workout event, brought to you by SWEAT Outdoors, will be supporting Save the Mermaids, a local organization that actively focuses on beach clean-ups, ocean education for the community's youth, after-school programs and more.

For the final SWEATFEST of the year, SWEAT Outdoors is out to prove that exercising is fun and shouldn’t be boring. With DJ Fess blasting the tunes while you sweat and expert trainers monitoring every move, you’re guaranteed a kick-butt workout with a smile on your face!

This SWEATFEST comes with a twist: costumes are encouraged. Immediately following the workout, stick around for an all-ages costume competition.

Bring your children. Just 4 Fun Fitness will be on-site for children 12 years and younger. Companies such as ProYo Frozen Yogurt, Miso Hungry, Backyard Bowls, Outer Aisle Gourmet and more will supply beverages, snacks and samples.

SWEAT Outdoors has focused its efforts on positively, impacting the community with every event. Past SWEATFESTs have benefited Gracie Fisher, American Heart Association’s Healthy Futures, CADA (Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse) and Developing World Connections.

Founded in 2011 by Jason Baker and Kayla Johnson, SWEAT Outdoors was designed to cater to a growing population of people desiring to get out of the gym and workout outdoors.

To register for SWEATFEST, please click here. You can find out more about SWEAT Outdoors by visiting them on the web at www.sweatoutdoors.com or on Facebook.

— Vince Rains represents SWEAT Outdoors.