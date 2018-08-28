Brink-Tarpening Joins Acupuncture and Herb Clinic of Santa Barbara

The Acupuncture and Herb Clinic of Santa Barbara, 1725 State St., announces the addition of Leslie Brink-Tarpening. The Acupuncture and Herb Clinic has been working with the Santa Barbara community for some 20 years.

Brink-Tarpening, who lives in Santa Barbara, is a licensed acupuncturist and herbalist who works with acupuncture, herbs, nutritional supplements and diet.

She specializes in women's health including the various stages of menopause; fertility protocols; pregnancy; hormone balancing/endocrinology; digestive disorders and overall psychological well-being.

Brink-Tarpening’s journey into the exploration of caring for the well-being of others began in college where she learned how the brain and nervous system affect and guide the human experience. She received a degree in physio-psychology from UCSB.

She expanded her studies at the University for Humanistic Studies in Del Mar, where she earned a master's degree in humanistic psychology, with emphasis in health promotion.

Brink-Tarpening attended the American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine in San Francisco and earned a master of science degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine, and a doctoral degree in Asian and Oriental Medicine with emphasis in women’s health.

Her doctoral thesis was titled An Integrative Approach to Menopause.

Brink-Tarpening’s love of the outdoors continues to inform her practice. She is a graduate of the Outward Bound School of Colorado in Wilderness Survival and continues to travel the world.