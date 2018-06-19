Bristol Farms to Replace Vons Supermarket Near La Cumbre Plaza

Organic gourmet and natural foods store is coming to Santa Barbara

Organic gourmet and natural foods store Bristol Farms is coming to Santa Barbara.

Vons announced on Tuesday that it plans to vacate its store at 3855 State St. near La Cumbre Plaza.

The last day for Vons will be Sept. 14, according to a statement from Vons.

Bristol Farms, the upscale grocery store chain that was founded in Los Angeles, specializes in fresh foods, including sandwiches, sushi and meat. Lazy Acres is one of the companies' subsidiaries.

Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region, said he has heard for months that Bristol Farms might be opening in Santa Barbara.

He said there's a need for more healthy, upscale fresh food stores in Santa Barbara.

"The market is dictating this change," Oplinger said. "I think this is more based on need in that area."

