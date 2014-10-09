British Rockers Def Leppard to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Def Leppard, a British band that scorched the U.S. hard rock music scene in the 1980s and ’90s, will hit the stage for a highly anticipated performance at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30.

Tickets for the show are $95, $115, $135, $155 and $175.

With more than 65 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Def Leppard continues to be a driving force in rock music. Over the course of its career, the band has produced a series of classic, groundbreaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike.

The group’s spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry.

The English rock band formed in 1977 and gained popularity with their 1981 album High and Dry, which featured the hit single “Bringing on the Heartache.” Def Leppard’s next studio album, Pyromania, turned the group into a household name. The LP boasted hits such as “Rock of Ages,” “Photograph” and “Foolin.”

In 1987, Def Leppard released Hysteria, which spawned seven unforgettable singles, including the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Love Bites" alongside "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Hysteria," "Armageddon It," "Animal,” “Rocket” and "Women."

Both Pyromania and Hysteria reached diamond-certified status, making Def Leppard one of only five rock bands with two original studio albums selling more than 10 million copies in the United States.

Fresh off its summer stadium tour, this legendary band will perform in one of the most popular, and intimate, music venues in Santa Barbara County. Don’t miss an opportunity to see Def Leppard when they hit the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.