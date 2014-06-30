British Rockers The Cult to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

The Cult, a band from England that has rocked American audiences since the 1980s, will bring their North American summer tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 24.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

The Cult emerged in 1984 as one of England's leading heavy metal revivalists, gaining a dedicated following with mid-'80s singles, like "She Sells Sanctuary," before breaking into the American hard rock market in the late '80s with "Love Removal Machine."

Their fourth studio album, Sonic Temple, solidified their place in American rock lore. In 1989, the album was certified Platinum in the U.S. and featured some of the band's most popular songs, including "Fire Woman," "Sun King,” "Edie (Ciao Baby)" and "Sweet Soul Sister."

Anchored by iconic frontman Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy, The Cult has featured various musicians throughout the years. The group’s latest incarnation features Chris Wyse on bass, John Tempesta on drums and James Stevenson on rhythm guitar.

The group released its ninth studio album, Choice of Weapon, in 2012, and a new album is due to be released this year. After giving two memorable performances at Coachella in April, the Cult have embarked on a summer tour that ends at Alt-Fest 2014 in the United Kingdom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.