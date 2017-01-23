Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:43 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Brittany Prentice of San Marcos, UCSB’s Jacob Delson Named Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara High's Ben Brown, SBCC's Destinee King also honored for their performances from the previous week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 23, 2017 | 4:31 p.m.
Brittany Prentice, a do-it-all player for the San Marcos girls water polo team, and UCSB volleyball standout outside hitter Jacob Delson were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Also, Ben Brown of the Santa Barbara High basketball team and SBCC basketball player Destinee King were recognized as Athletes of the Week from the previous week.

They received their awards this week because there was no press luncheon last Monday due to the Martin Luther King holiday.

Brown scored 22 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left to lift Santa Barbara to a 59-58 win over Buena in the Dons’ Channel League opener. King had a career-high 31 points, 17 rebounds, six blocked shots, four assists and three steals in an 80-71 SBCC win over Cuesta in its Western State Conference North opener.

Prentice was a standout at both ends of the pool in leading the CIF-SS Division 1 third-ranked Royals to a 6-1 week. She started the week by shutting down one of Dos Pueblos’ top scorers in a 13-8 Channel League victory.

The Michigan-bound student-athlete also had two goals, drew three ejections and had three steals in the game. Over the weekend, she helped the Royals win five straight games to capture the Coronado Tournament title.

Delson’s tremendous hitting sparked UCSB to a five-set win over USC and a sweep against Cal Baptist. Against USC, he blasted a career-best 22 kills, including sixth in the deciding fifth set. He hit an impressive .417 for the match and added four aces. In the Cal Baptist win, he hit a blazing .522, with 15 kills.

The honorable mention choices for this week’s awards were Marko Pliso (Cate basketball), Jackson Stormo (San Marcos basketball), Marcellous Gossett (Dos Pueblos basketball), Owen Bates (San Marcos soccer), Sarah Porter (UCSB women’s basketball), Holly Barrera (Dos Pueblos girls basketball), Kiara Pickett (Dos Pueblos girls soccer) and Addie Furrer (San Marcos girls soccer).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

