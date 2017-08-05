Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:41 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
Brittni Hutton, Darius Terry Take Rabbit-Sponsored 5k Runs at Carpinteria All-Comers Meet

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 5, 2017 | 1:54 p.m.

Darius Terry and Brittni Hutton set stadium records in winning the sponsored 5k races Friday night at the final Carpinteria All-Comers track and field meet at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The races were sponsored by the local company Rabbit running apparel. The winners received $400.

Terry, an assistant track coach at UCSB and a former Arizona State distance runner, won the men’s race in 14 minutes, 30.44 seconds, beating the previous stadium record of Ramiro "Curly" Guillen of 15:07.15, set in 2014. Seth Totten was second in 14:37.38 and Kris Brown took third in 15:07.97. There were 20 finishers in the race

Hutton, a member of the Mammoth Track Club and the rabbitPro running team, was the women’s champion in 16:34.39. Her time shattered the previous record of 17:46.13, set by Andrea McLarty in 2010.  Molly Callahan (17:10.52) and Jill Deering (17:58.52) finished second and third, respectively. Seven women finished the race.

MEET RESULTS

In other events, Daniel Burquez of Carpinteria won the triple jump at 42-0.50 and threw the javelin 140-02. Santa Barbara High’s Devon Cetti doubled in the shot put (50-0) and discus (156-00). Blake Leeper, 27, won the 100 in 11.65 and 400 in 47.69.

