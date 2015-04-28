Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:16 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara County Kicks Off Project to Increase and Enhance Internet Availability

By Zoe Taylor for the Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County | April 28, 2015 | 1:54 p.m.

On April 17, the Broadband Consortium, Pacific Coastpresented the "Connecting the County with the World" event in Buellton, which was sponsored by the Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County and chambers of commerce from across the county.

Santa Barbara County joins with San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties as the BCPC focuses on identifying and implementing measures that will best achieve the advancement and expansion of broadband (high-speed internet) across the three counties.

Representatives from cities, educators and businesses from throughout the three counties, set in action three task forces to identify and implement measures that will best build the fiber infrastructure to meet the needs of the future.

The Consortium is collecting data from stakeholders, mapping current broadband assets, identifying requirements and opportunities and compiling these into an accessible database. The group seeks to leverage the power of broadband as a catalyst for economic vitality through the development of projects which create an infrastructure that supports the adoption of high-speed internet solutions for positive economic impacts such as the creation of new jobs and the retention and attraction of companies to capitalize on emerging technologies.

The Santa Barbara County project will be administered through The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region’s EVT, which is a collaboration of chambers throughout the County of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Broadband Steering Committee will oversee the work and progress of the three task forces. The mapping task force group consists of IT persons

from the county and cities. The policy and standards task force is charged with developing policy and standards throughout the county that will encourage and support the fiber infrastructure needed for the future. The third task force will identify projects within the guidelines of the California Public Utilities Commission and qualify under for grant funding.

Interested parties are invited to join on this new adventure into the future.

— Zoe Taylor is the economic development director for the Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County.

