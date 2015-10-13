Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:26 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Broadband Consortium to Hold Tri-County Forum

By Stephanie Armstrong for the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce | October 13, 2015 | 3:38 p.m.

“Building today’s fiber highway for tomorrow’s economic future” is the theme for the convening of the Broadband Consortium, Pacific Coast (BCPC) Oct. 29, 2015, at 8:30 a.m. The event will occur at the Santa Ynez Marriott Hotel, 555 McMurray Road, Buellton, Calif.

This event is presented by the Broadband Consortium, Pacific Coast (BCPC) a coalition of public and private stakeholder organizations that span Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. 

The BCPC is focused on identifying and implementing measures that will best achieve the advancement and expansion of broadband (high-speed Internet) throughout the tri-county area. 

To that end, each county relies upon large and active stakeholder groups which are responsible for the implementation of initiatives within their county. 

The consortium is collecting data from stakeholders, mapping current broadband assets, identifying requirements and opportunities and compiling these into an accessible database. 

The group seeks to leverage the power of broadband as a catalyst for economic vitality through the development of projects, which create an infrastructure that supports the adoption of high-speed Internet solutions for the creation of new jobs, retention and attraction of companies to capitalize on emerging technologies and other positive economic impacts. 

The Buellton event will an overview of broadband and its current state of deployment in the context of a statewide assessment and grading system. 

Discussion of the imperative for a vision will follow, which will include panelists considering the creation of local initiatives in the mapping of broadband assets, accelerating the permitting process for broadband projects, the development of collaborative projects and how best to pull it all together in a county strategy. 

There is no charge to attend the event, however, limited seating is available and reservations are required. For more information about this event, please contact Bill Simmons at 805.351.9429.

— Stephanie Armstrong is the vice president of marketing for the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce.

 
