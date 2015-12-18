Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:59 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Broadview Mortgage Lights Up Holiday Season for Dozens of Foster Kids

Kelly Marsh, second from left in Santa hat, organized a trolley tour of Santa Barbara’s holiday lights and decorations for 32 foster children. Click to view larger
Kelly Marsh, second from left in Santa hat, organized a trolley tour of Santa Barbara's holiday lights and decorations for 32 foster children.  (Broadview Mortgage photo)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Broadview Mortgage | December 18, 2015 | 11:35 a.m.

The Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage made sure 32 foster children felt extra special this holiday season with a old-time trolley tour of Santa Barbara’s holiday lights and decorations.

 

The local mortgage company worked with the Foster Parents Association of Santa Barbara County to provide the seasonal outing along with a personalized gift to each child. 

The Foster Parents Association is a nonprofit organization that offers training, support groups, mentoring and resources for foster, adoptive and kinship parents throughout Santa Barbara County. 

“This is our second year doing this and it just melts your heart! Santa even came from the North Pole to hand out the presents,” said Kelly Marsh, branch manager of Broadview Mortgage’s Santa Barbara office and organizer of the holiday lights tour. “Thank you to my wonderful team for being part of this. We look forward to making it our holiday tradition.” 

Broadview Mortgage Corp. has been in business since 1988. The Orange County-based, family-owned business provides residential loan programs to serve all of California.

The Santa Barbara office is located at 1826 State Street. 

Marsh may be reached at 805.563.1100 x106 or [email protected].

Jennifer Goddard Combs represents Broadview Mortgage.

 
