Broadview Mortgage Lights Up the Holidays for Santa Barbara Foster Families

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Broadview Mortgage | December 23, 2014 | 5:00 p.m.

A local mortgage company illuminated 69 hearts on a recent tour to view Santa Barbara’s holiday lights and decorations.

Broadview Mortgage packed two trolleys with Santa Barbara County Foster Parent Association families on the seasonal outing and ended the evening with giving personalized gifts to the foster children. A special thank you to Santa Barbara Trolley Company for hearing about Broadview Mortgage’s cause and donating a second trolley so all the children and their foster parents could be part of this wonderful event.

“The holidays are all about giving back and focusing more on helping others than receiving gifts yourself,” said Kelly Marsh, branch manager of Broadview Mortgage’s Santa Barbara office. “This was the perfect way for us to give back to the community.”

“The amazing team at Broadview Mortgage made our children feel extra special,” reported Lillian Pipersburg, vice president of the Foster Parents Association of Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization that offers training, support groups, mentoring and resources for foster, adoptive, and kinship parents throughout Santa Barbara County. “Their kind donation of a chartered Holiday Trolley of Light and personalized gifts had the makings for a great movie. It was wonderful how they found a way to support our children. It sparked Christmas cheer across the generational line of our diverse families. Their holiday gift was a dazzling delight that will be remembered for years to come.”

The Santa Barbara County Foster Parent Association also is dedicated to equipping, encouraging and energizing foster parents in Santa Barbara County. According to county statistics, there are more than 500 children in foster care between the ages of 0 and 18.

Broadview Mortgage, a family-owned business based in Orange, offers a range of specialized programs to clients, including Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo and more.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.

