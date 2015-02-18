Broadview Mortgage Sponsors Lunch and Learn with Author Hal Elrod

More than 150 real estate professionals attended the Broadview Mortgage-sponsored lunch and learn event featuring bestselling author of The Miracle Morning and success coach Hal Elrod at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Montecito last Friday.

“Hal’s presentation, and his personal story, are so inspiring and motivational, we were thrilled for the opportunity to share it with our local business community,” said Kelly Marsh, Broadview Mortgage branch manager. “We all learned so much. It was a wonderful event.”

Known as “Yo Pal Hal,” Elrod is famous for being clinically dead for six minutes, in a coma for six days and breaking 11 bones, thanks to a drunken driver, when he was 20 years old, and using that experience to share with others how to overcome extraordinary adversity to create extraordinary results in their personal and professional lives.

In addition to his No. 1 bestseller, The Miracle Morning, Elrod penned Taking Life Head On. Both books have a combined 120+ 5-Star Review on Amazon.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.