Broadview Mortgage’s Kelly Marsh Presents TED Talk at Sales Mastery Conference

Kelly Marsh, branch manager of Broadview Mortgage in Santa Barbara, presented a TED talk before 1,400 people at the Sales Mastery 2014 conference.

Sales Mastery, the premier mortgage gathering of the year, was a 3½-day event filled with the brightest industry heroes — keynote speakers, industry insider and panelists — all of whom delivered well-honed, proven strategies designed to address and overcome personal challenges in life and business.

Sales Mastery helps build greater success in the short term while equipping you to build trustworthy relationships that create success in the long term.

Marsh delivered her 12-minute TED talk on the power of face-to-face client interaction. Her powerful presentation was designed to give actionable ideas and strategies explaining her three philosophies: 1) educate; 2) guide; and 3) connect with clients.

In the past 2½ years alone, Marsh has closed more than $250 million in loans and ranked in the Top 100 Scotsman Guide for 2012 and 2013.

A Santa Barbara native, Marsh has more than 17 years of experience in the mortgage industry. She is committed to helping her clients navigate the most complex financial transaction, a home mortgage. She believes clients are clients for life and continues to nurture relationships beyond the closing of the loan. She offers a range of specialized programs to clients, including Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo and more.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.