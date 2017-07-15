Brody Weiss’ Hitting, Tanner Lawson’s Pitching Lead Foresters to 9th Straight Win

Baseball

Brody Weiss went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs, and starting pitcher Tanner Lawson threw five scoreless innings, leading the Santa Barbara Foresters to their ninth straight win, an 8-1 decision over the PUF Capitalists in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Pershing Park on Friday.

Weiss’ hitting performance included a single, double and triple. Austin Todd had a pair of hits and scored two runs.

Lawson showed good command in his five innings of work He didn’t walk a batter, scattered five hits and struck out four. Cory Herndon, Nathan Wiles, John McMillon and Garrett Gayle each pitched an inning of relief.

The Palo Alto-based Capitalists scored their run off Herndon on a homer by Quentin Selma in the sixth inning.

The Foresters are back in action Saturday at Pershing Park, taking on the San Francisco Seals at 6 p.m., on "Hugs for Cubs Night.”

