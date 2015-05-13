Broken Gas Line Ignites, Shoots Flames 20 Feet Into Air Near Solvang Home

Construction crews rupture a gas line, and County Fire crews respond to protect the home from the resulting fire

A gas line was ruptured by construction crews outside a Solvang home on Wednesday afternoon, causing flames to shoot 20 feet in the air.

At 12:53 p.m., fire crews responded to the 2900 block of Alamo Pintado Road, where the broken gas line had ignited, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A Pacific Gas and Electric official was en route to shut off the gas.

"It's currently still on fire, and is currently shooting flames of 20 feet into the air," Zaniboni said.

Firefighters are in the process of protecting the home, which is about 15 to 20 feet away from the flames.

"They are in the process of protecting the structure that is close to the gas line," he said of firefighting crews.

Three engines, one water tanker and a battalion chief responded to the call, and a fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

