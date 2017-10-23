Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:36 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 

Broken Gas Main Prompts Evacuations, State Route 135 Closure in Los Alamos

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | October 23, 2017

Two Los Alamos businesses were evacuated Monday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a 2-inch gas main in the area of Bell and Augusta streets. 

A utility company was digging a trench along Bell Street and hit the underground line, said Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The ruptured gas main was reported at 12:37 p.m. and responders from County Fire and the California Highway Patrol headed to the scene. 

Bell Street/State Route 135 was closed in both directions between Helena and Main streets as of 1:55 p.m. and the roadway was expected to stay closed for two or three hours, according to the CHP. 

Responders evacuated two nearby businesses, the Chevron gas station and Subway sandwich shop on the 600 block of Bell Street. 

"Right now the gas line is still leaking, it's a major leak in the area," Zaniboni said as of 2:10 p.m. 

County Fire and CHP personnel remained on the scene along with SoCal Gas, he said. 

The gas company reportedly was waiting on additional equipment to shut down the gas line, Zaniboni said. 

"They're expecting the leak to continue for the next, possibly two hours, with Bell Street being closed for that whole time," he said. 

No further details were available.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

