Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 10:00 am | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Broken Hot Water Pipe Floods Santa Maria Court Complex

Damages to 2 courtrooms, other areas still being calculated; officials say repairs could take a month

courtroom being repaired for water damage. Click to view larger
A broken hot water pipe caused substantial damage to two courtrooms and other areas at the Santa Maria Superior Court Complex. Officials say repairs could take a month. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 11, 2018 | 6:24 p.m.

Two courtrooms at the Santa Maria Superior Court have more dehumidifiers than defendants these days due to a broken water pipe. 

Staff received an unwelcome surprise when they arrived more than a week ago to find a hot water pipe had sent water flowing down a wall sometime over the weekend in an older building at the Santa Maria Court Complex.

Water soaked carpets and more in Departments 1 and 2, along with the lobby, a meeting room, a jury room and an area used by bailiffs. 

“They are still assessing the scope (of the damage),” said Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker, adding that he was not yet able put a price tag on the repairs. 

All the furniture will need to be removed and stored during the repairs, meaning the addition of temporary storage units to be placed in the court complex parking lot. 

A restoration company has been on site to assess damage from the broken pipe that likely spilled water for as long as two days before being detected, with damage encompassing 6,000 square feet.

The sounds of hammers and construction work could be heard from the building Wednesday with court furniture sitting in disarray in the courtrooms and lobby.

In some areas, repairs will require opening drywall to eliminate soaked insulation, removing lower cabinets or looking under the raised jury box to ensure mold did not develop.

“It’s a mess,” Parker added. 

The local court system involves both state and county entities, but to ensure the cleanup moves forward, the county assumed the lead on repairs and will seek reimbursement for the state’s share of the costs, Parker said. 

In all, that section of the court complex could be out of commission for approximately a month, Parker said.

The damage has displaced two civil court judges from their courtrooms.

In the meantime, Judge Timothy Staffel has made use of other empty courtrooms at the complex when his colleagues aren’t in session there.

Additionally, when Judge James Rigali returns from time off he may will help fill in on the criminal side due to another judge’s absence, Parker said. 

Along with their normal civil cases, both Staffel and Rigali routinely handle several criminal cases to help ease the clogged criminal court calendar. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 