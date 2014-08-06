Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:49 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crew with Backhoe Blamed for Vandenberg AFB Water Woes

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:15 p.m. | August 6, 2014 | 6:46 a.m.

A construction crew using a backhoe at Vandenberg Air Force Base damaged a water main pipeline that left the installation without water for several hours while airmen worked through the night to make repairs.

Lt. Col. Lefty Pakulski, acting deputy commander of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, said Wednesday afternoon that a construction contractor “mistakenly damaged” an 8-inch pipe by hitting it with a backhoe at the intersection of Nebraska and South Dakota streets near the base medical clinic.

“It’s very old pipe,” Pakulski said. ‘It’s probably 1960s-era pipe based on what it’s made of.”

He couldn’t estimate when the base water services would be fully restored.

“We really don’t know a timeline just yet,” Pakulski said Wednesday afternoon. “We are just now wrapping up the repair effort and being able to ask our bioenvironmental folks to go out and sample the water.”

Once his crews completed the repair, they monitored the fix to make sure it wasn’t leaking — “and it’s holding very well,” according to Pakulski. 

The incident led to all water being shut off at Vandenberg for a time overnight and then an advisory Wednesday morning that base residents and personnel should  use bottled water or boil tap water for at least a minute before using it for cooking or drinking. 

“Due to the recent water outage on Vandenberg AFB, Bioenvironmental Engineering in conjunction with Civil Engineering is advising all Base personnel and residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. Until further notice, continue to boil your water for at least one minute prior to use,” according to a 30th Space Wing post Wednesday morning on Facebook.

The boil order came was simply a precaution, according to Staff Sgt. Herry Belen, a bioenvironmental technician at Vandenberg. 

“There is no contaminant. We sent the boil water notice as a precaution,” Belen said. 

Bioenvironmental technicians must collect samples, send them off to a lab and await results before ensuring the water is compliant with state standards.

After the pipe broke, it took some time to shut down the water since civil engineer crews had to perform several valve operations to isolate the section of affected pipe, Pakulski said. 

“We had a crew of four to six very heroic airmen from our utilities shop who did spend the entire night shutting down the water, putting the full circle clamp on the pipe which they successfully did around 4:30 this morning,” Pakulski said Wednesday.

With the focus on making the repair, he said officials don’t know how much water was lost due to the broken pipeline.

“At some point we will try to figure out how much water was lost. It’s a very small percentage of our daily consumption, probably less than two percent or something like that,” Pakulski said.

The incident didn’t delay crews working to ready for next week’s Atlas 5 rocket launch from Space Launch Complex-3 on South Base, Pakulski added.

“The real disruption was to food service, child care and residents of our dormitories,” Pakulski said.

The water trouble meant several eateries on base, including the Pacific Coast Club and Burger King, were shut down Wednesday. Breakers Dining Facility served meal-card holders and mission essential personnel.

Officials with the 30th Force Support Squadron said the Vandenberg Child Development Center and the Youth Center closed Wednesday. The Youth Center expected to reopen Thursday, while the CDC’s will remain closed until water is deemed safe to consume.

The 30th Medical Group facility was closed Wednesday but was expected to reopen Thursday and stay open until noon.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 