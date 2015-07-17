Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Brooke Johnson Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara as Social Worker

By Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara | July 17, 2015 | 11:30 a.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Brooke Johnson as its new social worker/care manager.

Brooke Johnson

Johnson brings with her valuable internship work with cancer patients and their families, including developing and facilitating support groups and working with families to develop coping strategies.

Prior to beginning her new role at Hospice of Santa Barbara, Johnson earned a master's degree in social work at New York University. In her final year of graduate work, Johnson worked as an American Cancer Society oncology social work intern at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center, a competitively chosen position.

Johnson provided supportive counseling to patients and their families to assist in processing through the many different emotions, thoughts and fears that arise from a terminal diagnosis. She additionally provided psychoeducation to patients surrounding their cancer diagnosis and treatment plans, as well as provided bereavement counseling for those who lost loved ones to cancer.

Born in Ventura County, Johnson grew up in Orange County and obtained her undergraduate degree in psychology at Westmont College. She worked as a residential counselor at Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Center and volunteered as a certified domestic violence counselor at Domestic Violence Solutions.

As a member of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Social Working Team, Johnson will part of the Patient Care Services Department working as a social worker and care manager.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization that “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to children and adults who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. It is also present on area school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

