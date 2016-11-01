Brooke Lillywhite Named GSAC Player of the Year

Soccer

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Four players from the No. 11 Westmont Women’s Soccer team (14-2-2, 7-2-1 GSAC) have been named to the 2016 All-Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer team; Brooke Lillywhite has been named the GSAC Player of the year, and Maddi Berthoud, the GSAC Newcomer of the year.

The four Warriors named to the all-conference team are: Freshman forward Maddi Berthoud of Rowley (Mass.), Junior midfielder Destinee Adams of Huntington, Senior defender Grace Lemley of Mount Vernon (Wash.), and Senior midfielder Brooke Lillywhite of Huntington Beach.

“‘One thing I believe to the fullest is if you think and achieve as a team, the individual accolades will take care of themselves’. I love this quote by Michael Jordan and I believe it to be true with the awards given,” explained head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “I think on any level when individuals receive accolades, it is because they have teammates behind them working hard in their supporting roles in order to set these players up to be their best.”

“At the same time I couldn’t be more proud of Brooke, Maddi, Destinee, and Grace for receiving such honors within the GSAC conference,” continued Cappuccilli. “I think it speaks to what they have been able to do statistically on the field as well as the effort they have put forth this season.”

As a freshman, Berthoud is a key component of the Warrior offense and has 11 goals and 8 assists on the season. For Westmont, Berthoud is second in goals and assists and at the conference level, she is third in points, goals, and assists.

“It is a challenging feat for a freshman to come in and make an impact, and I think she has really risen to the occasion,” explained Cappuccilli. “During the recruiting process, we recognized that she was determined and that she desired to be the best and will do what is necessary within her work ethic to put herself and her team in that position. I think what is really encouraging, and speaks to her freshman testimony is that all the things that we saw in her within the recruiting process prevailed.”

“For Maddi to receive this honor is also really exciting for what the next three years could looks like- having found that sort of success initially speaks to the potential of the future, not only for her but for the program as well,” noted Cappuccilli.

Senior captain Brooke Lillywhite has been an indispensable force for the Warriors all season. With 20 goals in 18 regular season games, she has scored the most goals in the GSAC, and the tenth most goals in the NAIA. Lillywhite was also first in the GSAC in goals per game (1.11), points (42), points per game (2.33), and game winning goals (6). She was third in shots (68), and shots per game (3.78).

Additionally, Lillywhite is in the Warrior season record books in several statistical categories for this seasons’ performance. She is first in goals per game, second in points per game, tied for fifth in goals, and tied for second in game winning goals.

“I love this John Wooden quote and I think this best exemplifies Brooke’s character,” explained Cappuccilli. “‘Things turn out best for those who make the best of the way that things turn out.’ In order for Brooke to get to this point, she overcame tremendous adversity within facing an injury that could have ended her career.

For her to be awarded player of the year, when in the spring I didn’t know if she would even compete this season, speaks to her making the best out of the way things turned out for her and she has provided nothing short of an all-out mentality and an all-out effort to get to this point.”

“Although she has a lot of natural God given talent, she has worked to get to this point,” continued Cappuccilli. “She has put forth tremendous effort on and off the field in order to be at her best and I couldn’t be more proud of her. She has made an impact since her freshman season and I think this caps off her tremendous career with Westmont Women’s Soccer.”

Senior Captain Grace Lemley is an asset to the Warriors on both the defensive and offensive ends of the field. Defensively, she is a part of a strong backline that has contributed to seven shut-outs and has held eighteen teams to only ten goals. Offensively, she has contributed one goal and ten assists - she is tied for having the most assists in the GSAC and the 11th most assists in the NAIA. She is also second in the GSAC in assists per game (.56). After her performance this season, Lemley is first in assists per game in the Warrior season record book.

“Grace is coming into peak form as a senior,” noted Cappuccilli. “She has worked to be in a position to receive this accolade and I am thankful to be able to witness her hard work pay off.”

As a junior, Destinee Adams is a consistent, composed, and technical component of the Warriors’ midfield. She has three goals and one assist on the season.“I am thankful that Destinee was recognized for this honor because she is part of the engine in our midfield,” explained Cappuccilli. “Although she doesn’t have a huge stat line, the work that she does deserves recognition and so I am happy that she was able to receive this honor in the position that she sits in.”

As the number three seed, the Warriors will host sixth seed Menlo in the first round of the GSAC Tournament this Friday November 4 at 2:00 p.m.