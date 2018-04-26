Brooke Martell to Co-Anchor Morning News on KSBY-TV

KSBY-TV has named Brooke Martell as a new co-anchor of its No. 1-rated morning show Daybreak. Martell will present the microclimate weather forecast during the two-hour newscast weekday mornings alongside Scott Daniels and Christina Favuzzi.

“Since I was a little girl growing up right here on the Central Coast, being a broadcaster has been a dream of mine,” said Martell. “I’m grateful I get to continue to fulfill that dream working alongside a great team and my co-anchors, Christina and Scott.”

“Brooke is a remarkable asset to the newsroom,” said news director Kendra Martinez. “She grew up here and knows this community very well. Brooke loves what she does, whether it is digging for information on a story or connecting to the people she interviews.”

Martell joined the KSBY News team in January 2016 as a multimedia journalist. She has reported on some of the biggest local news stories, including the

recent Thomas Fire and the Montecito mudslide earlier this year.

She is a Central Coast native, born and raised in Arroyo Grande. Martell graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

— Brandon Downing for KSBY-TV.