Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:32 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Beach Volleyball

Brooke Niles Named College Beach Volleyball Coach of the Year

By UCSB Sports Information | May 13, 2016 | 2:33 p.m.

Former UCSB women's volleyball player Brooke Niles was named the AVCA National Coach of the Year after leading Florida State's beach volleyball program to a national runner-up finish, it was announced this week.

In just her first year at the helm, Niles guided the Seminoles to a historic finish in the program's first season as an official NCAA championship sport.

Florida State lost to USC in the national final last weekend in Gulf Shores, Ala.

While at UCSB, Niles was an All-American setter who competed in four straight NCAA Tournaments (1999-2002), advancing as far as the Elite Eight in her first two seasons. In a career in which she was selected All-Big West three times and also named the Big West Freshman of the Year, Niles's impact on the program is still evident in Gaucho record book where she is ninth in career digs (1,323) and eighth in career assists (2,448).

After graduating from UCSB in 2003, she spent three years as an assistant coach with the Gauchos before embarking on a successful professional beach volleyball career in 2007. While competing on the AVP Tour, she won numerous pro tournaments and was also named the AVP Beach Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

She eventually worked her way up to a top five ranking in the National Volleyball Beach League and was a member of the USA Beach National Team from 2010-13.

During that time, she added to her coaching resume by working with professional beach volleyball teams competing on the FIVB World Tour from the USA, Costa Rica, and the Netherlands.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 