Brooks Firestone Joins Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts Board of Directors

By Jacqueline McGuan for the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts | October 4, 2017 | 11:44 a.m.
The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA), which owns and operates the historic Granada Theatre, welcomes Brooks Firestone to the Board of Directors. Mr. Firestone’s extensive commitment to and involvement with the arts and the Santa Barbara community makes him a key addition to the SBCPA’s Board of Directors.

Firestone, a graduate from Webb School and Columbia College, worked for twelve years in the family Firestone Tire and Rubber Company before founding the Firestone Vineyard Winery in the Santa Ynez Valley.

He served two terms in the California State Assembly and one term as Santa Barbara County Supervisor. He and his wife, Catherine “Kate” Boulton, have four children and fourteen grandchildren. Firestone is retired, pursuing his avocations of choral singing, landscaping, and politics.

“On behalf of the SBCPA, we are very fortunate to welcome Brooks to the board,” says Palmer Jackson, Chairman of the SBCPA - Board of Directors. “His love for the performing arts and the Santa Barbara region supports our mission to ensure that all of our community members have access and the ideal venue to enjoy the arts.”

The 2017-18 SBCPA Board of Directors includes: Palmer Jackson, Chair; Timothy Fisher, Vice-Chair; Dan Burnham, Immediate Past Chair, Roberta Griffin, Treasurer; Mary Tonetti Dorra, Secretary; Scott Brittingham;Richard T. Caleel; Sarah Schlinger Chrisman; Hal Conklin; Jon DuPrau; Brooks Firestone; Ralph T. Iannelli; Blake Jones; Patrick M. Nesbitt; Eric G. Phillips; Gerry Rubin; Leanne Schlinger; Carol Wilburn; and Merryl Snow Zegar.

The SBCPA’s mission is to promote the overall vitality and sustainability of the performing arts in Santa Barbara by providing a state of the art historic landmark to host the eight resident companies: CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures.

To learn more about how to support The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts or The Granada Theatre, please contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, Vice President for Advancement, at 805-899-3000 or [email protected]  For more information, visit www.granadasb.org. 

About The Granada Theatre

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA), a privately-funded 501(c)(3) corporation established in 1983, is dedicated to providing best-in-class production, sales and administrative support to arts organizations from throughout the Santa Barbara region, including its Historic Theatre District partners (Lobero Theatre and the New Vic Theatre) as well as its eight resident companies (CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League and UCSB Arts & Lectures). 

The SBCPA’s most visible service is operation of The Granada Theatre.  Purchased by the SBCPA in 2003, restored and reopened in 2008, The Granada Theatre has state-of-the-art electrical, sound, lighting and fly systems, large and up-to-date dressing rooms, as well as contemporary audience amenities. By providing a world-class venue with skilled house management staff, production staff, marketing and ticketing services staff, the SBCPA is making it possible for many of Santa Barbara’s finest performing arts organizations to present their programs with the highest level of contemporary production support and audience comfort. For more information please visit www.granadasb.org

 
