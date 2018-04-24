Brooks Institute Consolidating Campuses in Preparing to Leave Santa Barbara

Brooks Institute later this year will consolidate its two Santa Barbara campuses as the first stage of a process to move all of its visual arts education offerings to its Ventura campus by 2015.

The move will allow the institute to achieve its long-term goal of teaching all of its film, photography, visual journalism and graphic design in the same location — an eight-acre former motion picture studio at 5301 N. Ventura Ave.

All Brooks Institute staff, faculty and students in Santa Barbara are scheduled to move from the Mason Street campus to the Cota Street campus over winter break in December and January 2014.

A subsequent move to Ventura is expected before 2015.

“The industry has changed dramatically in the last few years, with graduates needing multimedia skills,” Brooks Institute President Susan Kirkman said in a statement. “By providing cross-platform opportunities in one location, we can enhance our offerings to students. Maintaining Brooks Institute’s reputation for high-quality, industry-relevant education was paramount in making this decision.”

Current Santa Barbara students will work with academic advising departments to ensure a smooth transition and path toward graduation.

Brooks plans to make improvements to its Cota Street campus during the transition, adding a studio and library space, and an equipment cage to serve professional photography students who choose to complete their programs there.

Several capital improvements are also planned at the existing Ventura campus, which will allow students from every program to use the multiple sound stages, the screening room, the movie back lot set and the editing and post-production studios.

Improvements will include ample classroom space, a large equipment cage for students to borrow all sorts of industry-current cameras, lights and other professional gear, and a consolidated library that will provide students with more services and a broader collection of media materials.

A closer proximity to Los Angeles is touted as another benefit for students attending lecture series and other industry events.

