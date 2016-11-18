Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:51 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Experience Dramatic Nature Photography of Ernest H. Brooks II

By Emily Falke for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | November 18, 2016 | 8:10 a.m.

Photographer Ernie Brooks will present 20 of his beautiful photos, including four from Antarctica, and the equipment he used, in a show at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The Channel Islands Art Exhibit Opening Reception is 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the museum, 113 Harbor Way. The free exhibit runs through April 2017.

Brooks' photography captures light and motion, while separating foreground and background with highlights and shadows. The reflective qualities of water are forever changing in his adaptive world of underwater photography.

Ambassador to the marine environment, adventurer, diver and educator, Ernest H. Brooks II was born to be a photographer. As the son of Ernest H. Brooks, founder of the Brooks Institute of Photography, Brooks was destined to follow in his father’s footsteps for part of his life’s journey.

As a noted professional photographer and educator, Brooks has received international acclaim for photography, audio/visual presentation and is considered the Ansel Adams of underwater photography. His work has been exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Smithsonian Institute. He contributed to numerous magazines and organizations and is a recipient of many honors and awards.

Brooks has been a trailblazer in the development of underwater photographic equipment and technique, and has witnessed great industry advances. He favors black and white photography, which allows him to control the development and printing.

In pursuit of dramatic marine images, he has descended into the fascinating waters beneath the polar ice caps as well as into the depths of the local Channel Islands and almost every ocean on Earth.

To RSVP for the reception, visit www.sbmm.org or call 456-8747.

