Brotherhood of Santa Barbara Champions of Community

Group may be small but it plays an outsize role in advancing civic and public awareness in and of the black community.

{mosimage}

The Brotherhood of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization of men whose goal it is to advance civic and public awareness in the black community and promote brotherhood in the larger community.

“We provide a comfort zone for the development of leadership and relationships within our community,” the group’s Web site says. “We will continue to provide educational opportunities through individual contact, and we continue to provide workshops that strengthen the knowledge base of the entire community.

"Recognizing and preserving the heritage of the African-American culture is something that we see as an important part of our mission, and we will continue to build awareness and empowerment within the greater Santa Barbara area.”

Derrick Curtis, the group’s president, said the organization began to come together in 2003, although he acknowledged it was "a challenging process."

“We started out with more than 80 black men,” he said, although the number of members has dwindled to about a dozen.

According to Curtis, who is a physical education specialist at Montessori Center School in Goleta and a ballroom dance instructor — when he isn’t involved with the group — a lot of the Brotherhood’s activities dovetail with other grassroots outfits in Santa Barbara.{mosimage}

As far as black membership goes, “the group is exclusive,” Curtis said, “but our work is inclusive … and the invitation for women is open. We always need help.”

The Brotherhood of Santa Barbara has been busy providing for the underserved. The group has worked with the Endowment for Youth Committee, the Santa Barbara African Heritage Film Series, Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, the Veterans Memorial Building, the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, SBCC, UCSB and the Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County. The organization has also been involved in voter registration drives and health education.

In January, the Brotherhood participated in the Martin Luther King Day commemorative event at Santa Barbara High, which drew approximately 500 people.

The group is a co-sponsor of this weekend’s African-American Cultural Arts Festival & Mariner’s Ball at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The free festival will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and includes arts and crafts programs, docent-led museum tours and performances by the Santa Barbara Dance Center, Inner Light Community Gospel Choir, William’s Music Academy and the Rhythm Dance & Fitness Studio.

Beginning Feb. 23, the group will sponsor a Latin dance program for 13- through 17-year-olds. The 10-week program, made possible by a grant from the County Arts Commission, will be from 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays.

As far as socializing goes, the group sponsors “Motown Nights” at the Wildcat Lounge, 15 W. Ortega St.. The owner of the night spot, Bob Stout, allows the group to get together and “jam” a little bit, while offering a way for members of the community to meet and greet Brotherhood members. “Motown Nights,” which will resume in March, usually takes place on the third Saturday of the each month.

The group also will have a Mother’s Day fashion show.

In September, there’s the Jeramiah Garrett annual picnic, named for one of the founding members of the Brotherhood who is remembered as a prominent community activist and UCSB.

Curtis said the group is actively recruiting people who want to want to make a contribution to the community. That’s the best way to get things done, Curtis said.

The group meets at the Franklin Community Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month.

For more information, contact the Brotherhood of Santa Barbara at 805.564.6700.{mosimage}