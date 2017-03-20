Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:43 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

Brothers Arrested In Santa Maria For Alleged Robberies, Vehicle Theft

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 20, 2017 | 1:30 p.m.

A pair of brothers was arrested on suspicion of robbery and vehicle theft Monday morning in Santa Maria, police said.

At approximately 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 900 block of West Mariposa Way.

While police were investigating the stolen vehicle, a robbery reportedly occurred near Depot and Boone streets. 

Two suspects confronted a man and demanded money before pepper spraying the victim and striking him in the head with a handgun, police said.

Moments later, police were notified about a second robbery a few blocks away, on the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue. 

Multiple subjects with a firearm confronted a female victim and demanded money, police said.

When the suspects fled, the woman noted the license plate of their vehicle, which police determined had been stolen on Mariposa Way earlier.

Jasen Robles Click to view larger
Jasen Robles
Jeremy Robles Click to view larger
Jeremy Robles

Officers located the vehicle and arrested the two brothers inside, Jeremy Robles, 22, and Jasen Robles, 21.

Police said officers found evidence connecting the suspects to the robberies. 

Both men were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for charges associated with the robberies and stolen vehicle, police said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

