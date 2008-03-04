Brous Goes the Distance in 3-2 Royals Win

Fueled by 10 strikeouts from pitcher Lauren Brous and some timely hitting from shortstop Cady Haskell, San Marcos’ softball team picked up its first victory of the season Tuesday, a 3-2 win over Channel Islands.

The Royals (1-1) scored the winning run in the top of the seventh after Kelly Martyniuk led off with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Haskell came to the plate with runners on second and third and drove a two-strike pitch into left field to score Martyniuk.

Kelly McKay started the scoring for San Marcos in the first inning, batting with the bases loaded and delivering a shot down the third base line. The double scored two, but that would be it for the Royals until the final inning. In all, San Marcos left nine runners on base.

Brous pitched her second complete game, scattering six hits and walking five to go with her 10 strikeouts. She struck out the final two Raiders to end the game, leaving the tying run on first base. San Marcos was perfect in the field, committing no errors.

San Marcos plays a doubleheader Saturday at St. Bonaventure.

Alex Sheldon coaches San Marcos High’s softtball team.