Brown & Brown Insurance Announces Executive VP of Employee Benefits, Nadine Nelson Manning

By Nadine Nelson Manning | October 14, 2015 | 1:25 p.m.

Brown & Brown Insurance in Santa Barbara welcomes Nadine Nelson Manning as executive vice president of employee benefits.

As the insurance services group continues to expand its presence as an innovative employee-benefits consulting and brokerage leader, Manning brings fresh ideas, tools and competencies to our organization and clients.

It is no question that health care reform has had a profound impact on the legislative, administrative and financial complexity of employer-sponsored benefit offerings.

Most employers are still concerned that they can’t afford the systems, compliance support and level of consulting they need in order to properly manage a benefit program in today’s environment.

Even fewer have the right systems in place to automate employee hour tracking within the requirements of the law to determine medical plan eligibility and a seamless integration of the ACA 6055 and 6056 reporting.

Brown & Brown has the consultants, software and compliance resources to address each of these concerns.

Manning's experience with both large and small brokerages helps Brown & Brown to harness its strength as the sixth largest brokerage in the U.S. while focusing on its decentralized model to provide the flexibility and attention of a local firm.

As a regularly requested speaker on health care reform and employee benefits topics, an expert in effective employee benefits communication strategies and a creative cost-control consultant, Manning will add to Brown & Brown’s status as an unparalleled employee-benefits firm throughout Central and Southern California.

— Nadine Nelson Manning represents Brown & Brown.

 
