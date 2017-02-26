Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Brown Wants 101 Widening Project Review Put in Fast Lane

By Gregg Hart for SBCAG | February 26, 2017 | 12:18 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown has announced he has sent a letter to President Trump seeking expedited environmental review under Presidential Executive Order 13766 and included a list of 10 high-priority California infrastructure projects.

 

The 101 HOV widening project is one of only six identified highway projects in California included on the governor’s list.

“We are very excited Gov. Brown continues to recognize the critical importance of the 101 HOV Widening Project to our region, the state and the nation," said Marjie Kirn, executive director for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).

"Last week, we learned the 101 HOV Widening Project was one of 50 projects submitted by the state for federal funding as nationally important infrastructure investments," she said.

To be selected by the governor as one of only six California highway projects for expedited federal environmental and regulatory review significantly focuses national attention on our project," Kirn said.

A delegation of SBCAG Board members will travel to Washington, DC, next month to meet with administration and congressional leaders to advocate for the 101 HOV Widening project. Federal assistance could expedite construction of the remaining section of the 101 project.

To view Brown’s press release, visit: https://www.gov.ca.gov/news.php?id=19696.

On Jan. 24, Trump issued Executive Order 13766 “expediting federal environmental and regulatory review of designated high priority national infrastructure projects.”

To see Presidential Executive Order 13766, visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/24/executive-order-expediting-environmental-reviews-and-approvals-high.

To view the letter the governor sent to the president regarding Executive Order 13766, go to https://www.gov.ca.gov/docs/2.24.17_Infrastructure_Letters.pdf.

— Gregg Hart for SBCAG.

 

