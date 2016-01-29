Brown’s Return Gives Dons a Boost in Rout of Buena

Boys Basketball

Ben Brown returned to the Santa Barbara High lineup and immediately got into the flow, burying four 3-pointers to help the CIF-SS 2A Division top-ranked Dons rout Buena, 79-49, in a Channel League boys basketball game on Friday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Brown, who sat out Wednesday night’s game to rest a sprained ankle, scored 12 points in a balanced Santa Barbara attack.

Bolden Brace led the Dons (23-1, 5-0) with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Ben Clay was 6-for-9 and scored 14 points and JM Cage added 12 points off the bench.

The Dons made 34 of 61 shots for a 55 percent shooting night. They roared out to a 21-9 lead and outscored the Bulldogs 42-24 in the second half.

Santa Barbara heads cross town on Wednesday for a showdown with San Marcos.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .