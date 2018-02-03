Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:33 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Brubeck Residency Opens With Jazz Saxophonist

Derek Douget will offer musical instruction to local students

Tickets for An Evening with Derek Douget are on sale at Lobero.org. (Photo via Lobero Theatre)
By Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre | February 3, 2018 | 12:51 p.m.

Jazz saxophonist Derek Douget will be in Santa Barbara Feb. 20-23 for the inaugural Brubeck Jazz residency program, the Lobero Brubeck Circle has announced.

Douget will work with students from local high schools, colleges and nonprofits as he and his band spend provide in-classroom instruction, working on charts with kids at Notes for Notes at the local Boys & Girls Clubs.

The collaboration is designed to inspire young jazz players, celebrate Black History Month, and help create the jazz audiences of the future. Douget will cap the week with a performance at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Lobero Theatre.

Tickets for An Evening with Derek Douget are on sale at Lobero.org or by calling the box office, 963-0761. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating, $12 for students.

Brubeck Circle members are entitled to two complimentary tickets to this concert, and Jazz at the Lobero subscribers can get their seats for 50 percent off.

Douget, a member of the Ellis Marsalis Quartet and the director of the Heritage School of Music, mixes his Louisiana upbringing with his individualism and idiosyncratic voice.

Playing the alto and soprano saxophones, Douget has performed with notable musicians on the New Orleans scene, including the inaugural Louis Armstrong Quintet–a performing group of graduate students dedicated to teaching jazz in New Orleans area schools.

Douget has performed or worked with such jazz greats as Nicolas Payton, Ellis Marsalis, Dr. John, Terence Blanchard, Allen Toussaint, Branford Marsalis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Randy Brecker.

For more about the Lobero Brubeck Circle visit Lobero.org/Jazz. To learn about becoming a member, by designating a gift of $100 or more, go to Lobero.org/Donate.

Brubeck Circle offers thanks to the Bentson Kauth Family for supporting the residency, as well as to the Santa Barbara Bowl and Brubeck Society members.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.

 

