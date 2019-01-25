CoastHills Credit Union’s Bruce Altheide Honored as Top Financial Advisor

Bruce Altheide, CoastHills Credit Union’s chief wealth officer is again being recognized for his premier performance as one of the nation’s leading financial advisors.

He has been named to LPL Financial’s Patriot’s Club, an award presented to less than 8 percent of the firm’s some 16,000 financial advisors nationwide.

The award is based on annual production of all registered advisors supported by LPL. This is the 11th time Altheide has received the honor for the investment services he provides to CoastHills members.

“Bruce has demonstrated tremendous value to his clients with the service he provides to help them pursue their financial goals,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, national sales and consulting.

“We thank Bruce for the contributions he makes to his clients, his commitment to offering his clients independent financial advice and his ongoing relationship with support of LPL,” he said.

Altheide has been providing financial services to clients on the Central Coast for some 30 years. CoastHills members receive a full range of services from him, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds and annuities.

“Bruce’s dedication to our members for decades is one of our greatest assets,” said Paul Cook, CoastHills president/CEO. “It’s no surprise that his continued performance as one of the nation’s best is worthy of the Patriot’s Club distinction again.”

CoastHills Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union currently serving 67,000 members in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Monterey

and Santa Cruz counties.

— Scott Coe for CoastHills Credit Union.