Bruce Ayer of Santa Barbara, 1950-2014

Posted on November 28, 2014 | 5:39 p.m.

Source: Susan Ayer

Bruce Edward Ayer was born at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara on March 4, 1950, to Robert Stuart and Grace Eleanor Ayer.

Growing up, Bruce attended Garfield Elementary School in classes for the developmentally disabled students. He also attended Alpha School and had a short stay at Porterville State Hospital.

After living at various group homes from 1966-72, Bruce found a permanent home and extended family at Casa Omega, an assisted living facility in Santa Barbara. He joyfully lived there for over 42 years until his death on Nov. 11, 2014.

Over the years, Bruce competed in the Special Olympics, and was once named “Special Olympics Athlete of the Year.” He also enjoyed bowling in the Santa Barbara Recreation Department leagues, dancing at the Cabrillo Recreation Hall, and working at Alpha Training, Work Inc. and PathPoint.

It could also be said that Bruce was the No. 1 Dallas Cowboys fan, with high hopes of them making the Super Bowl year in and year out.

Bruce is survived by his Casa Omega family: Jimmie, Ronnie, Richie, Carrie and Norman Gordon; his stepmom (“Mom #2”) Arabia Ayer; sister Bonnie (Bob) Dunne; brothers Bob (Susan) Ayer and Brian (Effie) Ayer; stepbrothers Alberto (Margo) Delgado and Cesar (Pamela) Delgado; and stepsister Maria (Greg) Ellis. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family wish he be remembered with a donation to Hospice/Serenity House. He will be inurned next to his father, Robert, in the Montecito Urn Garden at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.