Bruce Crary of Santa Barbara, 1924-2014

Posted on May 20, 2014 | 2:55 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Bruce P. Crary, beloved father and husband, passed away peacefully at Serenity House in Santa Barbara on May 17, 2014, at the age of 89.

Bruce lived a long and fulfilled life, traveled the world, and touched many lives with his wisdom, humor and generosity.

Bruce was born in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, 1924, to Beatrice and Gordon B. Crary. He graduated from Harvard Military School in 1943 and upon graduation served in the U. S. Army Air Corps in India in World War II. When he returned from military service, Bruce attended the University of Southern California.

Bruce began his career as a stockbroker with E. F. Hutton & Co. in Los Angeles. Though he had a keen knowledge of investments, his lifelong fascination with cars ultimately led him to become an automobile dealer in the Los Angeles area. He loved his work and as a result, his business grew over twenty-five years to include three franchises and an extensive auto leasing company.

Bruce married Mary Elizabeth Collins of Pasadena in 1955 and they had one son, Bruce Jr. Bruce was a loving, devoted husband and father. Bruce and Mary enjoyed over 59 years of marriage, and together they were gracious and always willing to help friends and neighbors.

Bruce was an avid yachtsman and motorcycle enthusiast, and he loved restoring antique cars. Bruce was a flag officer and ultimately commodore of the Newport Harbor Yacht Club in Newport Beach. In Santa Barbara, he was a member of the board of directors of the Birnam Wood Golf Club. For many years, Bruce also served on the boards of directors of the Boys Republic youth rehabilitation center in Chino, the Community Hospital of San Gabriel and the Motor Car Dealers Association of Southern California.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary, his son, Bruce Jr., his brother, Gordon B. Crary Jr., his sister-in-law, Emily C. Barrett, and his brother-in-law, Edwin W. Collins. Though Bruce’s wit and wisdom will be greatly missed, Bruce left wonderful memories with his family and friends that will always remain.

A remembrance service will be held at 11:30 a.m. May 30 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce’s memory may be made to Boys Republic in Chino or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.