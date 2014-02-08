Bruce Dern Collects Modern Master Award at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Film critic leads Q&A with Nebraska actor, Diane Lane makes presentation, and that's a wrap for 29th annual festival
By Noozhawk Staff | @NoozhawkNews |
| February 8, 2014 | 11:55 p.m.
Nebraska star Bruce Dern received the 29th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Modern Master Award on Saturday night at the Arlington Theatre.
Dern was presented with the award by actress Diane Lane following a question-and-answer session with film critic Leonard Maltin.
The film festival concludes Sunday with a special presentation of Richard Linklater’s Before series starting at the Lobero Theatre and closing with Before Midnight at the Arlington.
