Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:04 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Bruce in the USA to Pay Tribute to Springsteen at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | May 7, 2014 | 3:32 p.m.

Bruce in the USA, a popular Bruce Springsteen tribute band that has toured throughout North America, will bring its high-energy production to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 29.

Tickets for the show are $20.

Through his work with The E Street Band and as a solo artist, Springsteen has created a loyal fan base thanks to an impressive song catalog that showcases both rock ‘n’ roll and folk-oriented music. But it’s his high-energy, marathon-like live performances that have made “The Boss” legendary.

Springsteen’s concerts typically sell out within hours, and for those who were lucky enough to get a ticket and experience the show in person, there was nothing that could fill that void between Bruce’s highly anticipated tours … until now.

Bruce in the USA, which has been called the top Springsteen tribute band in the country, offers a note-perfect, visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show. The group will perform the legend’s greatest hits in a high-octane fashion when it hits the Samala Showroom.

Matt Ryan first performed the “Springsteen” character as a cast member of “Legends in Concert,” the pioneering ensemble in the industry of tribute bands and celebrity impersonators. For more than a decade, Ryan has worked as a professional live performance artist in full-scale production shows on the Las Vegas Strip and around the world. After years of perfecting his craft in thousands of shows, Ryan has evolved the “Springsteen” character into the national touring show it has become today.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 