Bruce in the USA to Pay Tribute to Springsteen at Chumash Casino Resort

Bruce in the USA, a popular Bruce Springsteen tribute band that has toured throughout North America, will bring its high-energy production to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 29.

Tickets for the show are $20.

Through his work with The E Street Band and as a solo artist, Springsteen has created a loyal fan base thanks to an impressive song catalog that showcases both rock ‘n’ roll and folk-oriented music. But it’s his high-energy, marathon-like live performances that have made “The Boss” legendary.

Springsteen’s concerts typically sell out within hours, and for those who were lucky enough to get a ticket and experience the show in person, there was nothing that could fill that void between Bruce’s highly anticipated tours … until now.

Bruce in the USA, which has been called the top Springsteen tribute band in the country, offers a note-perfect, visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band show. The group will perform the legend’s greatest hits in a high-octane fashion when it hits the Samala Showroom.

Matt Ryan first performed the “Springsteen” character as a cast member of “Legends in Concert,” the pioneering ensemble in the industry of tribute bands and celebrity impersonators. For more than a decade, Ryan has worked as a professional live performance artist in full-scale production shows on the Las Vegas Strip and around the world. After years of perfecting his craft in thousands of shows, Ryan has evolved the “Springsteen” character into the national touring show it has become today.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.