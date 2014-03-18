Bruce Keiper of Santa Barbara

Posted on March 18, 2014 | 2:47 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Bruce M. Keiper, 89, died on March 11, 2014, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara.

A lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, Bruce attended Santa Barbara public schools along with his three brothers — Walter, Edward and Owen.

Bruce was a well-known athlete in the Class of 1942 at Santa Barbara High School. The brothers were raised by their mother, Mary C. Correa Keiper, growing up on Santa Barbara Street near Vera Cruz Park.

After high school graduation, Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed in Hawaii during World War II.

After the war, Bruce married his first wife, LaVonne Taylor, and they had three children — Anna Catherine (Katie), Bruce Gerald (Jay) and Joel Peter. Bruce is survived by his son Jay and Joel's five daughters.

Bruce spent more than 35 years as an employee of Santa Barbara County, and was elected marshal in 1979, serving three three terms and retiring in 1993.

Upon his retirement the Marshal's Office was consolidated with the Sheriff's Office, making him the last marshal of Santa Barbara County.

He possessed a deep love for people with a gift for including everyone through his actions and deeds.

Bruce remarried and he and his wife Jeanette of 40 years lived in Goleta, at Encina Royale, where he became an avid golfer in his later years.

Jeanette predeceased Bruce, and her four children — Lindsey, Tim, Becky and Jeanne — continue to live with their families in Santa Barbara.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Barbara Parish, Old Mission Santa Barbara, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, followed by interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery. Everyone is invited.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bruce M. Keiper to the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara, 632 E. Canyon Predido St., Santa Barbara CA, 93103, or contact Eric at 805.962-2382.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.