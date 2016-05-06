Bruce Porter Announces Plan for Isla Vista 2.0

Last week, U.S. Army veteran and community leader Bruce Porter revealed his plan for the future of Isla Vista in the following statement:

“Isla Vista is, for all intents and purposes, a city. Residents are eager for some level of self-governance. It’s time to address this practical reality and be more creative in the way Santa Barbara County provides services to Isla Vista.

“Isla Vista is the most dense community in all of California, with a rate of crime more like a city than an unincorporated rural area. It has a lot of qualities that make it unique: I.V. is a college town that is predominantly made up of students from two different institutions; it’s a coastal community with a number of environmental treasures we need to preserve; it’s made up of a community of apartments without enough revenue to finance a true city; and it sits adjacent to, and in some cases is being consumed by, a rapidly growing world-class university.“I propose the county treat Isla Vista like a city, and provide it with a ‘city government’ that is more responsive to residents and that will help transition Isla Vista to some future form of self-governance.“This is not a plan to impose a new vision on Isla Vista; rather, it is a plan to provide a tool for Isla Vista residents to create their own vision and then find a way to achieve it. In the immediate future, it will improve delivery of county services to the community. In the longer term, it will provide a useful structure to transition Isla Vista to some different form of self-governance as chosen by the people.“The proposal is revenue-neutral in that it simply re-stations current county employees. A ‘city council’ will consist of elected members from among the residents of Isla Vista to provide broad policy guidance and set priorities for the city manager and staff.

“A ‘city manager’ will coordinate all county services provided to Isla Vista. A ‘city staff’ will consist of county employees who will provide dedicated support to I.V. These include a front desk staff, which can provide information to residents needing assistance as well as expedite requests for support. Additionally, this model must prioritize the inclusion of student leaders.



“The final piece is a commitment from the county to accelerate plans to improve the quality of life in Isla Vista. This includes decades-old plans to complete installation of sidewalks and lighting in the community, diligently work on a plan for parking and find innovative ways to improve public safety.”



Bruce Porter served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the nation’s premier defender of natural resources. A longtime resident of Santa Barbara County and firm believer in education, Porter holds two master’s degrees from Stanford University and has taught classes at the military academy at West Point.

He is a candidate for the 3rd District of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which includes Isla Vista, the Santa Ynez Valley, UCSB, western Goleta, Mesa Oaks, Los Alamos, Mission Hills, Mesa Oaks, Vandenberg AFB and Vandenberg Village.



