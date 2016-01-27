Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:45 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Bruce Porter Calls for Innovative Economic Opportunity Corridor in Santa Barbara County

By Bruce Porter | January 27, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Candidate for 3rd District Supervisor Bruce Porter called for the establishment of an Economic Opportunity Corridor Jan. 20, 2016, to ensure two things: that innovators from UCSB stay here locally and that the employment opportunities they create can provide skilled workers who currently live in the North County with job opportunities.

“While other regions dream of attracting innovators, we enjoy an abundance of ingenuity right here at UCSB and in the many businesses they have already created,” Porter said. “The challenge is matching these jobs with the highly skilled workers in our North County who must commute today."

Porter points out that while there is clearly innovation at UCSB, we also enjoy a large number of highly educated and skilled workers throughout the county, especially in our North County.

“It’s time Santa Barbara County takes a proactive role, creating a public/private partnership to provide innovators with incentives and a clear path to zoning, ensuring they locate their newly created companies in communities where it has been proven that qualified labor already exists, places such as Buellton, Lompoc and Santa Maria,” he said.

Porter noted the environmental impacts that arise from high housing costs in South County, which lead to skilled workers living in more affordable regions up to an hour's drive away.

“By creating an Opportunity Corridor we will keep these innovative companies here and improve the quality of life for families as we reduce environmental impacts with jobs where highly skilled workers live,” he said. “As these hard workers drive back and forth each day they miss family life and add to air quality and infrastructure challenges.”

He also emphasized the opportunities for families and skilled workers in North Santa Barbara County, suggesting that rather than move these families should be able to find employment closer to home.

“We have so much to offer families north of the Gaviota tunnel: a pristine environment, tremendous recreation and cultural venues, great schools and reasonably-priced housing," Porter said. "Now we can offer a wider variety of challenging, innovative, high-paying job opportunities as well.”

Porter called on county leaders to step up to create an environment that nurtures innovation, elevates our communities and opens opportunities for families.

“This will take a mind open to economic growth and incentives for innovators to stay, instead of pushing these opportunities away through over-reaching regulations and unfriendly policies,” Porter explained.

“This is an initiative with opportunity for innovators at UCSB and our existing workers. The result will be stronger families, safer and more resilient communities and far less pressure on our fragile environment.”

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Porter spent over 25 years with the U.S. Corps of Engineers, retiring with the rank of Colonel in 2001.

During his time with the Corps, Porter commanded organizations that were responsible for protecting the environment and coordinating efforts to cleanup hazardous sites. 

Porter also graduated with master's degrees from Stanford, after which he taught college courses in mathematics and computer science.

He has been a strong champion of education and youth development, in which he has served on the school board for Santa Ynez High School and as chairman of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition.

Residents and colleagues have also acknowledged Porter’s dedication as a volunteer for numerous other organizations, including the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Solvang Rotary Club, Buellton Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Board.

Porter resides in Santa Ynez with his wife of 30 years, Janette, who is an RN and local school nurse. They have two daughters and a son who is serving in the United States Navy.

To learn more about Bruce Porter, visit www.BrucePorter.org.

Bruce Porter is a candidate for 3rd District Supervisor.

 
