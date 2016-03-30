Bruce Porter Earns Endorsement From Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce

Retired Army colonel and school board member Bruce Porter announced Tuesday, March 29, 2016, that the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce has endorsed him in his campaign for Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

“Santa Barbara County needs leaders like Bruce Porter who will work to strike a balance between fully supporting our region’s business community while simultaneously understanding the important role our environment plays in our local economy,” said Chamber President and CEO Kristen Miller. “It is clear that Bruce deeply cares about this community, and we are in full support of his campaign for Supervisor.”

A firm believer in the value of education, Porter graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and has two master’s degrees from Stanford University: a M.S. in computer science with a focus on numerical analysis, and a M.S. in civil engineering with a focus on infrastructure planning.

For over 25 years Porter served as a U.S. Army engineer, where he worked to protect endangered species, innovate efforts to reduce energy consumption at military air bases and helped plan and execute responses to oil well fires in the deserts of Kuwait and Iraq.

Porter later returned to West Point and taught university classes.

Since 2008, Porter has brought his zeal for education to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board of trustees, where he has served as both an elected member and president of the board.

As the former director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce and a longtime community leader, Porter has volunteered much of his time to a number of other local organizations, including the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Board, the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition and the Solvang Rotary Club.

“I am honored to receive the Goleta Valley Chamber’s endorsement,” Porter said. “As Supervisor, I will continue to work closely with local business leaders to create jobs and promote economic opportunity throughout Santa Barbara County.”

A certified financial planner, Porter has been practicing as a financial advisor since 2001.

Porter lives in Santa Ynez with his wife of 30 years, Janette, who is an RN and local school nurse. They have two daughters and a son, who is serving in the United States Navy.

To learn more about Porter, visit www.BrucePorter.org.

— Bruce Porter is a candidate for Santa Barbara County Supervisor.