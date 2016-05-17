Bruce Porter Earns Endorsement From Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association

Longtime public safety advocate and U.S. Army veteran Bruce Porter has announced the endorsement of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association in his campaign for Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

“When it comes to public safety, it’s important that we have leaders at the helm who understand exactly what’s at stake,” said Matt McFarlin, the association’s president. “Bruce’s unwavering sense of duty and trusted leadership has kept our nation secure and our county safe, and we are proud to support him for Santa Barbara County Supervisor.”

Porter graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as an officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for over 25 years. He led America’s sons and daughters in assignments that included direct combat, as well as construction and protecting the environment. He retired in 2001 with the rank of Colonel.

When informed of the endorsement of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, Porter said, “I am most honored to be endorsed by these local heroes, who put their lives on the line every single day so that the rest of us are able to go about our lives in peace.

“Our county needs leaders with a strong commitment to public safety, and who also have skills in fiscal responsibility, environmental protection, business development, youth and education, infrastructure planning and sustainability,” Porter said. “Working toward these goals is one of the most important things we can ask of our elected leaders. As your Supervisor, I will work hard every day to ensure our communities are kept safe, our budget is balanced and our community’s rural character and quality of life remain intact.”

Porter is a certified financial planner and has practiced as a financial advisor since 2001. Since 2008, Porter has brought his zeal for education to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District’s board of education, where he has served as both an elected member and president of the board.

As a former director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce and a longtime community leader, Porter has volunteered much of his time to a number of other local organizations, including the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Board, Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition and Solvang Rotary Club.

Additionally, Porter holds two master’s degrees from Stanford.

The supervisorial candidate lives in Santa Ynez with his wife of 30 years, Janette, who is an RN and local school nurse. They have two daughters and a son, who is serving in the U.S. Navy.

To learn more about Porter, visit www.BrucePorter.org.