Bruce Porter Receives Unanimous Endorsement of Lompoc City Council

Community leader and Army veteran Bruce Porter announced that he has received the unanimous endorsement of the Lompoc City Council in his campaign for Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

“It’s incredibly important that we have leaders who are in touch with the values and concerns shared by residents across Santa Barbara County,” said Mayor Bob Lingl. “I believe in Bruce. He has served in our nation’s military and is an honorable man. On the board, I have no doubt that he will lead with integrity and find innovative solutions in order to move our county forward.”

After graduating from West Point, Porter served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for over 25 years. Over the course of his career, he led efforts to protect endangered species, defended freedom’s frontiers in Germany and Korea, and coordinated responses to the oil fires in Iraq after helping to spearhead the Allied attack in Desert Storm.

“Bruce’s commitment to the families and small businesses in Santa Barbara County is unmatched,” said Councilmember Holmdahl. “His passion for education and penchant for forward-thinking solutions is exactly the kind of leadership our County needs. I’m proud to support Bruce for Supervisor.”

A lifelong advocate of education, Porter received two master’s degrees from Stanford University in computer science and civil engineering and returned to teach university-level classes to cadets at West Point.

Since 2008, he has served as both a board member and the former President of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education, working to increase vocational programs in the classroom while maintaining a balanced budget and 99 percent graduation rate for the district.

Porter is also the former Chairman of the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, and played an instrumental as part of a team in the procurement and construction of a disaster training response center in Santa Maria. The center now serves as a strategic outpost for dealing with wildfires and other disasters.

Porter is running to represent the residents of the 3rd District. He lives with his wife of 30 years, Janette, and two daughters in Santa Ynez. They have a son who currently serves in the United States Navy.

To learn more about Porter, visit www.BrucePorter.org.